Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 30,853 Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 386.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAK opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

