Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,070,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

