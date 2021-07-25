Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of One Liberty Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

