Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,530 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $2,609,000.

NYSE:SCR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

