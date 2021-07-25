Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

