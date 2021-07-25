Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

