Jane Street Group LLC Buys 29,610 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) by 235.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,623,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 241,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.08.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.