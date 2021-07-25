Jane Street Group LLC Buys 653 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $126,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $130.49 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

