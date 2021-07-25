Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000.

NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

