Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

