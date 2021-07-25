Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,584 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.76% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

