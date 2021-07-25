Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.61% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLM opened at $54.43 on Friday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.