Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.70% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of FIEE stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.86.

