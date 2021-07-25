Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

