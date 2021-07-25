Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 164,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.