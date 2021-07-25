Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

FQAL stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99.

