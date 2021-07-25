Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Shares of PLW opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $40.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

