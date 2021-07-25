Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85.

