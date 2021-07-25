Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.89% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $573,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000.

Shares of DRIP opened at $9.46 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07.

