Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,916,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BIOT opened at $9.74 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

