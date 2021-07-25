Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.05 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.00% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

