Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.05 Million in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.05% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period.

IDX stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

