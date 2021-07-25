Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.61% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.