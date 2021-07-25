Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 426,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.80.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

