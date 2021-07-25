Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VABS opened at $25.05 on Friday. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.