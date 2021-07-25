Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 12,740 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.85% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

