Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 17,976 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

