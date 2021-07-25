Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 37,143 Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.68% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $663,000.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

