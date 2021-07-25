Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock worth $11,898,920 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $129.87 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

