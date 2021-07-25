Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.63 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91.

