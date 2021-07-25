Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,171 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.12% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIHD opened at $227.95 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a one year low of $138.26 and a one year high of $234.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.98.

