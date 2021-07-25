Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

