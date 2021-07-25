Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,756 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $2,774,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.04 million, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

