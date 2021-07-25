Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,794 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.62% of Principal International Multi-Factor ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PDEV stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90. Principal International Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

