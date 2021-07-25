Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 13,091 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

