Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 69,491 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 462.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

