Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

