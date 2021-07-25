Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POST opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

