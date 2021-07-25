Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 19,036 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Energizer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

ENR stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

