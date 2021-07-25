Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 312,667 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $928,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 115,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

