Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 70,077 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,077 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $41.51 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

