Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.