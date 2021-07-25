Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,221 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.