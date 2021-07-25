Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 976.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Pennant Group worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

