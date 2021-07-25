Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

