Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $8,225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

