Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

