Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,009.76. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.