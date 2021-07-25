Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,345.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 201,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,525,392 shares worth $54,250,592. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.