Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.38 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

